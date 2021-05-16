IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,878 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 490.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invitae were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVTA opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

