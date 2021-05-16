IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,110 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after buying an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $165.98 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.