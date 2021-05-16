IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Reaches $16.37 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and $159,630.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00089967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00509160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00087206 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020145 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00231322 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

