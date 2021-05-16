II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.33.

IIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

