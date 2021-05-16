II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

