Illuvium (ILV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $76.65 or 0.00159197 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $49.99 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00090787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.58 or 0.00516273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00231434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004918 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.36 or 0.01190784 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00041575 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

