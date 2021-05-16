Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $518,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 818,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,348. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

