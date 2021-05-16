Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.71.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $633,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,821.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $518,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.