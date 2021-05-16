Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.