Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.