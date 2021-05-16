Inex Project Achieves Market Capitalization of $412,053.80 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 80% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Inex Project has a total market cap of $412,053.80 and approximately $61.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Inex Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00092039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00512627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00232656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.66 or 0.01168733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041217 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

