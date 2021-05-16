Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $18.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

