Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Shares Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $11,586,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $9,113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,602 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFEB opened at $30.02 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.