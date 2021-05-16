Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inogen reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.08. 96,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,935. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -734.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90.

In related news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inogen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

