Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on INSG. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $792.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $1,256,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 86.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

