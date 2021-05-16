Insider Buying: AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Buys A$100,800.00 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) insider Carl Bizon purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$100,800.00 ($72,000.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.59.
About AMA Group
