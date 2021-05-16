Insider Buying: AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Buys A$100,800.00 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) insider Carl Bizon purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$100,800.00 ($72,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.59.

About AMA Group

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories.

