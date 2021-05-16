Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTO opened at $52.12 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $310.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. Equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.