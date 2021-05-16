Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CTO opened at $52.12 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $310.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. Equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
