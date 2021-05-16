Insider Buying: HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £11,830 ($15,455.97).

Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 336 ($4.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 319.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. HgCapital Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.94%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

