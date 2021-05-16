Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 25,827 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,050.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $951.27 million, a PE ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
