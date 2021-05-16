Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $326.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

