Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $174,420.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Kostalnick II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80.

Shares of ARW opened at $119.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.46 and a 52-week high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.