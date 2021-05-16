Insider Selling: Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Sells 2,590 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 2,590 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $24,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRD-A opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

