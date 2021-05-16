Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $191,000.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GTHX stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $921.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.