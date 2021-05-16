Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $191,000.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GTHX stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $921.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
