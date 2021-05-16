Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Sells $249,719.26 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $249,719.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,221.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innospec by 1,557.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 580,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,747,000 after acquiring an additional 214,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

