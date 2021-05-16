Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $1,259,858.60 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.34 and a 52 week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

