Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,735,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,166,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $946,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $1,716,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at $2,375,000. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in RPC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 426,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

