Insider Selling: TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Sells 12,120 Shares of Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

THS stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

