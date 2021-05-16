Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600-6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.88.

NSIT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.70. 465,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

