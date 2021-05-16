Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report sales of $44.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.30 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 268.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $193.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSP traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. The stock had a trading volume of 300,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.84.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.