Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report sales of $44.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.30 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 268.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $193.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSP traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. The stock had a trading volume of 300,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.84.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.