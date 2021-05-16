Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.66. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.32. The stock had a trading volume of 176,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,672. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

