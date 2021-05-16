Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

