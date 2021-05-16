Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $194.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

