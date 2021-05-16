Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $224.06 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

