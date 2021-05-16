Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $525,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 215,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000.

VDE opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

