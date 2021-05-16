Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 498 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.6% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 80.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.