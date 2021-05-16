Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.01 million, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,854 shares of company stock worth $3,034,995 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

