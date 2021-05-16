Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$185.78.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$160.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$123.78 and a 52 week high of C$167.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$160.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$150.37.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

