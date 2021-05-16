Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 34,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after buying an additional 168,821 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. 2,163,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,980. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.