InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. InterDigital posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDCC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

