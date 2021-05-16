International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,529. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $293,181,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,758 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 112.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.