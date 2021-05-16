International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

IGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

IGT stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

