InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to $18.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IIPZF. Canaccord Genuity lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

