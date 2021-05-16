Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.31.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$15.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$16.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.