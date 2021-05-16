Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ITP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.33.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITP opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.98. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.