Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,625 ($73.49).

ITRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital raised Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday.

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,882 ($76.85) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,968.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,755.40. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 59.37 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.55%.

In related news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

