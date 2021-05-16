Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.39. 44,370,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,074,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $218.33 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.76 and a 200-day moving average of $318.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

