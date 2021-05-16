Investors Buy High Volume of DoorDash Call Options (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 151,527 call options on the company. This is an increase of 520% compared to the average volume of 24,439 call options.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.94.

DoorDash stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.21. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

