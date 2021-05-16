Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,514 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 721% compared to the typical volume of 428 call options.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.