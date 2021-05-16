IOST Price Down 17% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 17% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $838.66 million and approximately $264.55 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00088901 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00098498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.12 or 0.01104405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113338 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

