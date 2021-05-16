IoTeX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $38.68 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $440.41 million and $38.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00098719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01069306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00113286 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.