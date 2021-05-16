Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after buying an additional 240,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRDM opened at $37.28 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.